Motorcylist injured in Highway 14 crash

(Mankato, MN) – A North Mankato man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 14 Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Colter Hart Killion, 23, was westbound on Highway 14 at Riverfront Drive was his 2020 Kawasaki left the road and came to rest in the median.

Killion suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for treatment.

A patrol crash report says Killion was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.