Motorist collapses, dies on side of road near Henderson

A motorist who collapsed and died on the side of a road near Henderson over the weekend likely suffered a medical emergency.

The 65-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday at noon to the Scenic Byway Rd near the intersection with 335th Ave to a report of a medical emergency.

Bystanders told investigators the man had pulled over, exited his vehicle, and collapsed. A passing motorist and medical personnel who responded to the scene attempted life-saving measures that were unsuccessful.

The man’s death was ruled non-suspicious by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and police say it was likely the result of a medical emergency.

Scenic Byway Rd was shut down for several hours for an investigation.