Mountain Lake Man Accused of Choking Boy

A Mountain Lake man stands accused of choking a five-year-old boy.

Bryan James Dodge, 29, was charged with domestic assault by strangulation, a felony, in Cottonwood County Court Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators interviewed the boy at an elementary school after receiving reports that he had red marks around his neck.

The boy put his hands around his neck to demonstrate how Dodge had allegedly choked him and began coughing. Dodge said “night night” while he choked the child, according to the complaint.

Dodge told police he didn’t know how the boy got the marks on his neck. He told police he had been working and hadn’t seen the children at all, and said the marks could be from the children wrestling.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

