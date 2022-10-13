Mountain Lake man found deceased in ditch

The death of a man found deceased in a ditch in Wilder is under investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a male lying in a ditch.

At the scene, Bradley Junker, 44, of Mountain Lake, was discovered deceased.

Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death is still under investigation.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Police Department, and the Windom Ambulance also responded to the scene.