Mountain Lake man injured in Lake Crystal crash

(Mankato, MN) – One person was injured when two vehicles collided near Lake Crystal Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m.

The state patrol says Maynard Alden Anderson, 81, of Mountain Lake, was eastbound on Highway 60, and 18-year-old Faith Jennifer Winters of Lake Crystal, was southbound on 515th Ave when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Anderson was transported to a Mankato health facility with non-life threatening injuries. Winters wasn’t injured.

There were two passengers in Anderson’s vehicle: Ginger Lee Anderson, 80, of Mountain Lake, and Gina Lee Vodraska, 53, of Aurora, CO. Neither were injured in the crash.