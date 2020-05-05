Mourners remember man killed during traffic crash fight

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — About 50 people gathered on a scenic overlook in St. Paul to mourn a father of four who was fatally shot during an altercation over a car accident.

The mourners released balloons Sunday in honor of 39-year-old Douglas Lewis. Police say he was killed Friday night along Highway 61 near the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood by a man he had argued with following a traffic crash. The Star Tribune says several bystanders tried to help the victim by applying pressure to his wounds. But, he died at Regions Hospital.

The suspect fled following the shooting, but later returned to the scene and surrendered.