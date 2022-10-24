Move Over MoonDogs…Here Come The Minot Hot Tots!

A new team entering the independent Northwoods League next year is named after a dish that’s very popular in the team’s home of Minot, North Dakota — tater tot casserole. The logos for Minot Hot Tots feature a tot wielding a wooden spoon like a bat and the casserole served in a dish shaped like home plate with cheese dripping over the edge. The team’s GM, Monica Blake, said that Minot is “gritty” and “this is why in our logo design we made our tot someone you don’t want to mess with. This is the gritty underdog.”

Photo courtesy: minotdailynews.com