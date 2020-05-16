Movie About Minnesota’s Zach Sobiech Will Debut on Disney+ In Fall

The movie detailing the inspirational journey of Minnesota’s Zach Sobiech will debut on Disney+ later this year.

Disney announced on Thursday that Clouds, based on the book Fly a Little Higher by Zach’s mother, Laura Sobiech, will go live on the streaming service later this year.

The book details the Stillwater teen’s battle against his second bout of bone cancer Osteosarcoma, which ultimately claimed his life at the age of 17.

“The film follows Zach’s journey over the course of his senior year as he navigates the complexities of love, friendship, family and leaving behind a musical legacy,” Disney says.

It stars Fin Argus as Zach, and Thomas Everett Scott (La La Land) and Neve Campbell (Scream) as his parents.

Before his death, he wrote a song about facing death called Clouds, which went viral and it subsequently became an annual tradition for thousands of people to congregate at the Mall of America to sing it in his memory.

Director Justin Baldoni has previously made a short film about Zach’s life, and was signed up for the full film version.

“Just before he passed, I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure the world heard his music,” said Baldoni.

“In the age of COVID-19, with the future of the theatre business up in the air, it was extremely important to me to ensure Zach’s message of hope, faith and triumph in the face of adversity truly had the opportunity to touch as many hearts around the world as possible.

“That’s why I’m so excited to be partnering with Disney+ for my first film under our Wayfarer Studios banner, as it’s the perfect home and platform to bring Zach’s incredible story to the world.”

Source: bringmethenews.com