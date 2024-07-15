Movies Are Getting Longer, And Most Moviegoers Hate It

Movies are getting longer … but are audiences on board? According to a new survey, the answer is no. The survey found that in the last 60 days, the average respondent said they’d watched two movies that they felt were too long, and 23% said they sat through three or more movies that were too long. The perfect movie length, according to respondents, is 92 minutes. Only 2% said a movie should be longer than two and a half hours. And just 15% want to sit through a movie that’s two hours or longer.

Here are the running times of some fairly recent movies: