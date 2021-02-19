Mower County COVID death was person in their 30’s

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, which included residents from Mower and Nicollet counties.

The Mower County death involved a person 30 to 34 years old. People in their early 30’s account for about 8% of COVID cases, but few deaths. Just 12 of Minnesota’s total 6,404 deaths come from the 30 to 34 age range; 26 deaths were people in their late 30’s. It’s the 31st death of the pandemic in Mower County.

In Nicollet County, a person in their 90’s died, marking the 41st death in the county.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported another 928 virus cases, which included 14 new cases in Blue Earth County, ten in Freeborn County.