Mower County moves from moderate to substantial COVID-19 spread category; Delta variant confirmed in the county

Mower County logged 4,685 confirmed and 139 probable COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 4,824 since the onset of the pandemic, a rise of nine from Thursday, according to statistics released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise around the state, and KAUS News spoke with Pam Kellogg, Division Manager with Mower County Health and Human Services who stated that the Centers for Disease Control has reported that Mower has moved from the moderate to the substantial spread category, and she added that other counties in southeastern Minnesota are no exception….