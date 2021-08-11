Mower County seeing a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts

The Mower County Sheriffs’ Office reported Wednesday that the county has seen a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts.

Mower County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mark May stated that since August 5th, the Sheriff’s Office has taken three reports of catalytic converters being taken off of vehicles, most being personal vehicles and trucks.

May is reminding residents of the county to be cognizant of vehicles they see driving around in the evening, and he added that if anyone notices something suspicious, they should contact the Mower County Sheriff’s Office at 437-9400.