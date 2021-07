North Mankato’s Park Department will be mowing and bailing a section of Benson Park this week and next.

Mowing and bailing of prairies is a management tool used to help control non-native plants, according to a release from the city. It removes seeds from non-native plants and also eliminates competition for native plants, which allows them to thrive. The maintenance is done to promote better growth, says the city.

Mowing starts at the end of this week and will continue the week of July 19.