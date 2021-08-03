Mr. Peanut, NUTmobile coming to Mankato Hy-Vee stores

Mr. Peanut is coming out of his shell for an appearance at both Mankato Hy-Vee stores this week.

The bespeckled Planters nut character will be at the Hilltop and the Riverfront Dr Hy-Vee locations Wednesday, August 4. Adults and children alike are invited to take photos with the top hat-clad nut while enjoying free samples outdoors.

Mr. Peanut and his Planters NUTmobile will be at the downtown Hy-Vee on Riverfront from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. He’ll appear at the Hilltop location from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Planters is owned by Hormel Foods, the Austin-based company famous for SPAM.