MRCI hosting free office ‘sale’ for non-profits Friday

Non-profits have an opportunity to get free office furniture as MRCI prepares to give back to others who give.

MRCI will host a free “sale” of surplus furniture and equipment for other nonprofits on Friday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be at the organization’s former building at 15 Map Dr in Mankato.

MRCI recently moved its programming from facility to community-based, which left the nonprofit with not only the buildings, but the “stuff” inside them. The non-profit realized that other organizations might need the items, such as filing cabinets, desks, office chairs, metal shop tables, and shopping carts.

“With our new programming model, we no longer serve individuals in-house,” said CEO Brian Benshoof. “We have innovated our way out of needing traditional office furniture and are now trying to find good homes for all of it.”