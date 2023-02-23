MRCI names new CEO

MRCI has named Patrick “Casey” Westhoff as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Westhoff will replace long-time CEO Brian Beshoof, who retired in January.

Westhoff comes from Systems Unlimited in Iowa City, IA, where he served as CEO since 2013. He was previously the Executive Director of Arc of Iowa and Statewide Director of Lutheran Services in Des Moines.

A press release says Westoff has spent his career in organizations that are dedicated to helping people with disabilities reach their full potential, as MRCI has done for 70 years.