MSU Athletics, Mayo Clinic announce partnership

Minnesota State University and Mayo Clinic have inked a new $4 million, five-year, seven-month agreement that will make Mayo the official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine provider for Maverick Athletics.

Under the agreement, Mayo Clinic will provide sideline coverage for football and men’s and women’s hockey. In addition, Mayo will offer nearly 450 hours of physician time for other sports and event coverage, annually.

The new contract is effective December 1 and will significantly expand the overall investment, types of services available, and coverage hours that benefit student-athletes.

“It doesn’t get much better than aligning Minnesota State Athletics with one of the most recognizable brand names in the medical industry,” said Kevin Buismann, the Minnesota State Director of Athletics. “This immediately further elevates the perception of our program and speaks volumes about our commitment to success.”