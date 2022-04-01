MSU buildings reopen; two suspects in bomb threat

Minnesota State University, Mankato has lifted a lockdown on two buildings after a bomb threat made Thursday night, and police say they’ve identified two suspects in the incident.

Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center, the buildings that were targets of the threat, were reopened at 4 p.m. Friday. MSU had announced via a text at around 5 a.m. that the buildings would be closed until further notice. The rest of the campus remained open.

MSU President Edward Inch announced the buildings would reopen Friday in an email sent to faculty and staff short before 3:30 p.m.

Mankato Public Safety says two suspects have been identified, and both are cooperating with law enforcement. Investigators say the threat was made to the MSU campus on social media. After an investigation, police determined that there was no risk to the public.

Police have not released the names of the suspects.