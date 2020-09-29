MSU cancels Homecoming Week. The last time this happened was 1943.

(Mankato, MN) – For the first time in nearly 80 years, Minnesota State University will cancel its traditional Homecoming week.

In 2020, the decision was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 1943? World War II was responsible, and Homecoming was postponed until February 1944.

This year, Homecoming week will be replaced with Spirit Month, which kicks off Oct 1 with a free drive-thru farmer’s market. Other festivities include a sidewalk chalk drawing and a kickball tournament. A full list of student activities is available online.

“Homecoming week, just like commencement, is a Minnesota State campus tradition that cannot be replaced,” said Minnesota State University President Richard Davenport. He said that while the traditional week will be missed, the university has a duty to keep students safe during the pandemic.

The University’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will hold a “virtual sellout of Blakeslee Stadium in honor of the Homecoming football game.” Students who purchase virtual tickets are entered into drawings to win gift certificates for apparel and tailgate sports for the 2021 football season.

Find out more about Spirit Month here.