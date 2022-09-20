MSU celebrates Homecoming Week

It’s homecoming week at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The college kicked off the festivities Monday.

More events are scheduled throughout the weekend, including a food-eating contest at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21 in the Centennial Student Union Hearth Lounge.

A Homecoming lip sync and coronation is on Thursday, Sept 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena.

The annual Homecoming bonfire and fireworks will begin at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept 23 followed by a concert from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. with American rapper B.o.B. General admission tickets are available for free to the public by registering online (which tickets last).

On Saturday, Sept 24, events include the Homecoming parade on Warren St and Stadium Rd followed by the Maverick football game vs the University of Mary at Blakeslee Stadium starting at 12 p.m.

