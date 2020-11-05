MSU fall enrollment increases for second consecutive year

Minnesota State University Mankato has seen an increase in students enrolling for the fall semester for the second consecutive year.

A press release from the MSU says the university’s 2020 fall semester enrollment is up by 307, from 14,297 in Oct 2019 to 14,604 this month. That’s a 2% increase, and the 19th consecutive year that enrollment has topped 14 students.

MSU is the second-largest university in the state after the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.