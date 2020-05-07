MSU finds a way to celebrate 2020 grads during pandemic

(Mankato, MN) – Minnesota State University, Mankato graduates won’t get a commencement ceremony this year, but the university still found a way to make the occasion special during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 graduates will receive a “commencement-in-a-box” package that contains a diploma cover, two commencement programs, two small gifts, and a personalized note from university President Richard Davenport.

MSU will also launch a special website on Saturday that will include videos from Davenport, and commencement speeches from graduating seniors. Each graduate’s name and photo will be posted on the website, which will include a shared photo gallery. The site goes live at 6 a.m. May 9.

“We’re disappointed that we’re not able to hold commencement ceremonies this spring,” said Minnesota State Mankato President Richard Davenport. “Commencement ceremonies are a tradition that can’t be replaced. But it is our hope that the special gift boxes, videos and website we have put together will show our graduates how special they are, and that we are thinking of them on this momentous day in their lives.”