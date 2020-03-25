MSU holding two events virtually

(Mankato, MN) – Instead of cancelling or postponing because of social distancing, MSU will hold two upcoming events online.

The university will host the Midwest Undergraduate Data Analytics Competition entirely online on March 28 and March 29. More than 200 students will compete in 50 teams from colleges in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Kansas.

The competition will open at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

On Monday, March 30, the Douglas R. Moore Faculty Research Lecture will be delivered in an online livestream presentation by Xuanhui Wu, a faculty member, at 7 p.m. The lecture, which is free and open to the public, is titled “Creation of a Novel Antenna Technology for 5G and Beyond Systems: From a Concept Inspiration on Scratch Paper to Prototypes in the Lab.”