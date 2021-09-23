MSU Homecoming next week

Minnesota State University Mankato’s annual Homecoming Week is back after the pandemic put the kibosh on the festivities in 2020.

Homecoming events begin Monday, Sept 27, with the university’s parade on Warren St and Stadium Rd slated for Sat, Oct 2 at 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Maverick State Fair.”

Prior to the parade is the annual free community pancake breakfast at Blakeslee Stadium, hosted by President Edward Inch.

MSU’s Student Events Team is also planning a week full of Homecoming events, which include a kickball tournament, a bonfire, and a lip-syncing constest.

Jesse McCartney will be this year’s featured performer for the annual Homecoming concert, which is Friday, Oct 1.

The Maverick football team will take on Concordia on Sat, Oct 2 at 2 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.