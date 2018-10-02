MSU Homecoming Weekend Underage Drinking Citations On Pace To Edge Out Last Year

Mankato police say that preliminary numbers for underage drinking citations over homecoming weekend are right on pace with last year, with a slight increase possible.

According to police Commander Dan Schisel, there were one hundred citations for underage drinking issued over homecoming weekend in 2017.

Schisel said the preliminary count for citations so far for homecoming weekend this year is right around one hundred and will possibly surpass that number slightly. A final count will be determined as his department continues to process paperwork.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

