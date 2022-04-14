      Weather Alert

MSU hosting Big Ideas Challenge Thursday

Apr 14, 2022 @ 10:36am

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship is hosting the final round of the 2022 Big Ideas Challenge Thursday afternoon.

The event will be held April 14 at the Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.  It is free and open to the public.  Attendees can register to attend in person, or attend the virtual event here.

The Big Ideas Challenge is a new venture competition started by MSU’s College of Business in 2015.  The mission of the competition is to provide a platform to support, celebrate and promote student entrepreneurs and their venture ideas.

For more information on this year’s finalists, and their big ideas, click here.

