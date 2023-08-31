MSU hosting free stargazing event at Andreas Observatory

Minnesota State University is hosting a star gazing night with a film showing next week at Andreas Observatory.

The free event is Saturday, Sept 9 from 9 p.m. to midnight. Attendees can view planets, stars, the International Space Station, and the Milky Way through observatory telescopes.

The 2014 science fiction/adventure film “Interstellar” (PG-13) will also be screened with trivia and educational talks throughout the movie.

Light refreshments will be available. The public can bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.