MSU Mankato night at Target Field in August

MSU is teaming up with the Minnesota Twins for a Mankato night at Target Field.

Minnesota State University, Mankato Night will be held on August 2, when the Twins take on the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m.

Special ticket packages are available in various price ranges and include a game ticket and an exclusive co-themed MSU-Twins cap. Caps and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available only on the day of the game from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MSU’s Office of Alumni Relations will also host a pregame event at 4 p.m. at Target Field Station, which is located just outside Gate 6 at the northwest corner of Target Field near 5th St.

A portion of each ticket purchased through the special ticket package will support the MSU Alumni Association Scholarship Program.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS