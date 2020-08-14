MSU Mankato president to retire in 2021

(Mankato, MN) – The president of Minnesota State University Mankato has announced his retirement.

President Richard Davenport told staff and students in an email Monday that he will retire from his position effective June 30, 2021.

“The past six months have brought more change and uncertainty for our students, faculty, staff, and communities that any of us could have possibly imagined,” said Davenport’s email. He said that after much reflection, he decided it was time for him to start the next chapter in his life.

“I am proud of the 18 years I have served as your 12th president of this great university, and I look forward to my 19th and final year, when together, we will continue to meet the challenges this global pandemic brings to us.

A letter from Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra sent following Davenport’s announcement said a national search for a new president would begin immediately.