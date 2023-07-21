MSU Night coming to Target Field in August

MSU is teaming up with Twins baseball next month for “Minnesota State University Mankato Night” at Target Field.

Special ticket packages in various price ranges are available to the general public for the August 15 game against the Detroit Tigers. Ticket purchases include an exclusive co-themed MSU Twins cap.

Minnesota State Mankato’s Office of Alumni Relations will host a pregame event starting at 4:30 p.m. at Target Field Station, located just outside Gate 6 at the northwest corner of Target Field near 5th Street. First-year Mavericks men’s hockey head coach Luke Strand will throw out the first pitch at the game.

A portion of each ticket purchased through this special ticket package will support the MSU Alumni Association Scholarship Program.