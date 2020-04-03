MSU offering free high-speed WiFI in campus parking lot

(Mankato, MN) – Free high-speed Wi-Fi will be available on the MSU campus to college students, staff, and faculty who have access to eduroam, an international roaming service.

The free WiFi will be available in campus parking lot 11-A, 24 hours a day, with no parking pass required. Users are asked to access the service from inside their vehicles and adhere to social distancing guidelines while parked in the lot.

Additional equipment was installed on campus to serve MSU students, but is available to non-Minnesota state Mankato students who may have returned home to the Mankato area because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lot has a capacity of 86 parking spots.