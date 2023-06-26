MSU offering tours, waiving admission application fee

Minnesota State University Mankato is celebrating “Minnesota State Week,” with tours, admissions presentations, and free application fees this week.

Starting Monday, June 26 thru Friday, June 30, MSU will offer both morning and afternoon campus visits. Each visit will include a tour of campus and a presentation about admissions, housing, costs, and financial aid. Tour times will be 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Tours last about 90 minutes.

Any prospective student who visits during the June 26-30 Minnesota State Week will be given a promo code to use when applying that will waive the undergraduate application fee.