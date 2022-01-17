MSU plans ‘Day of Service’ for Martin Luther King Jr Day

Minnesota State University, Mankato will host a “day of service” on Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Activities will benefit the Mankato-area community. The day of service will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to the general public.

Service projects include making tie blankets for Connections Shelter, making cards for Cardz for Kidz, putting together laundry pod bundles for local shelters, and more.

Volunteers should check-in at the designated table near Jazzman’s Cafe on the first floor of Centennial Student Union. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Parking in the visitor’s pay lot (parking lot 4, near Centennial Union), will be free on Monday because of the national holiday