MSU providing free dental & health services to military members

Minnesota State University Mankato’s College of Allied Health and Nursing will provide free dental and health services for military members next week.

The “Health for Heroes” event includes free dental cleanings, exams, x-rays, and fluoride treatments on Thursday, November 9 at the University’s Clinical Sciences Building.

Cleanings will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the public dental clinic, and appointments must be scheduled by calling (507) 389-2147.

The Center for Communication Sciences and Disorders will offer free hearing screenings from 8 a.m. to Noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on November 9. Appointments are not necessary but are encouraged. To schedule, call (507) 389-1542.

A variety of programs ranging from dietetics to recreation will offer health and wellness resources on a drop-in basis from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

