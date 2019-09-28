MSU Small Business Development Center gets state grant

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota State University Mankato is the recipient of a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The Small Business Center at MSU has been awarded $274,000 of the $2.7 million in two-year grants that will be spread between 13 non-profit groups. The non-profits selected provide services and technical assistance to emerging businesses and entrepreneurs in Minnesota.

“One of Minnesota’s strongest assets is its diverse economy,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “We need to support businesses of all sizes, all across the state, in order to keep that economy competitive.”

Outstate areas also receiving grants include the Lower Sioux Indian Community and Red Wing

