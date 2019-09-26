MSU student dies on campus

(Mankato, MN) – A Minnesota State University – Mankato student died on campus Tuesday.

An email sent to faculty and students at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday said university security responded to the Crawford Residence Community at 6:30 p.m. that evening for a “medical incident.” CPR and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the email said.

Commander Dan Schisel with Mankato Public Safety said the student was a 19-year-old female. Her body will be examined by the medical examiner to determine a cause of death, according to Schisel.

A note at the bottom of the email reminded students that counseling was available on campus. Students experiencing medical or mental health issues were also encouraged to call security or 911 for immediate help.

