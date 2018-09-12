MSU Student Seriously Injured In Balcony Fall

A Minnesota State University Mankato student is fighting for his life after falling from a balcony Saturday night.

Friends set up a Go Fund Me page for Anthony Thielk, where they say the MSU senior was celebrating his 23rd birthday when he fell 25 feet.

Thielk sustained serious brain injuries in the fall. His family says doctors don’t know how extensive his injuries are at this point, the immediate concern for Thielk is swelling and bleeding of the brain, and skull fractures.

Thielk is a senior at MSU and was expected to graduate in the spring with a communications degree, according to the fundraising page. Over $15,000 in funds have been raised so far.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

