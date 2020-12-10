MSU to award nearly 1,800 degrees at semester’s end
Minnesota State University Mankato will award 1,796 degrees to 1,753 students at the end of the fall 2020 semester.
This fall’s graduates will celebrate via a special website with commencement videos, which will become available online on the day the university’s graduation ceremonies were scheduled, but cancelled, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduates will also have a “commencement-in-a-box” package shipped to their homes, which includes commencement programs, a diploma holder, and a few gifts to honor each graduate.