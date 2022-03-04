MSU to establish Center for Rural Behavioral Health

Minnesota State University Mankato’s College of Allied Health & Nursing will establish a Center for Rural Behavioral Health this fall.

The center is intended to improve access to behavioral health care for residents in outstate Minnesota, including those in recognized reservations, according to an MSU press release.

A Minnesota Department of Health workforce report in 2021 showed that 80 percent of Minnesota counties qualify as mental health professional shortage areas.

MSU President Dr. Edward Inch says the new behavioral center will address that shortage.