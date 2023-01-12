MSU to host NYT bestselling author Matt Goldman

Minnesota State University Mankato will host New York Times bestselling author Matt Goldman during the Good Thunder Reading Series.

Goldman will appear at the college on Thursday, January 19. Goldman and Talitha Greaver, MSU’s Robert C. Wright Minnesota Writer’s Scholarship winner, will read from their work from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Centennial Student Union, Rooms 253, 254, and 255.

The day’s events also include a workshop from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a “Talk on Craft” from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

In addition to being a bestselling author, Goldman is also an Emmy Award-winning television writer. His most recent book, “Carolina Moonset,” was selected by Amazon as one of the best books of 2022.

The Good Thunder Reading Series was founded in 1981 to promote access to great literature. The event brings nationally and internationally acclaimed writers from diverse backgrounds and traditions to Mankato.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE GOOD THUNDER READING SERIES