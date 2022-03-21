MSU to host ‘Ukraine in Conflict’ roundtable discussion

Minnesota State University, Mankato will host a roundtable discussion on the war in Ukraine this week.

A panel of professors from Minnesota State Mankato and Gustavus Adolphus College will discuss the origins and context of the conflict, its global economic impact, and possible outcomes. The panelists will present a brief statement on their area of expertise and then take audience questions.

Panelists include MSU professors Jameel Haque, Anaam Hashmi, and Tomasz Inglot. Haque is also the director of the Kessel Peace Institue, and Inglot serves as director of the university’s International Relations Program. Joining them is Professor Glenn Kranking, the director of Russian and East European studies at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The discussion, which is free and open to the public, will be held in Centennial Student Union, Rm 253 on Wednesday, March 23 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A live stream will also be available on the Kessel Peace Institute’s Facebook page.