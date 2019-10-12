MSU to offer free dental clinic for kids

(Mankato, MN) – Minnesota State University Mankato’s Department of Dental Hygiene will offer free dental care to kids next week.

“Give Kids a Smile” gives kids ages 5 to 17 the opportunity to get a variety of free dental services, including cleaning, exam, X-rays, sealants, and fluoride treatments.

Appointments are required will be available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th. To schedule, call (507) 389-2147.

The project was inspired by the rising number of children without access to dental care.

