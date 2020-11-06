MSU to provide free dental care for service members

Service members can get free dental care next week at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

MSU’s Dental Hygiene Program will honor America’s military by offering free cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants, and fluoride treatments. Appointments are available on Tuesday, November 10, and Thursday, November 12. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (507) 389-2147.

All veterans, active, reserve, and retired military members are welcome.

Exams will be conducted at the public dental clinic in the Clinical Sciences Building.