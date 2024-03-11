MSU to refresh brand

Minnesota State University will launch a brand refresh this spring.

University President Dr Edward Inch announced the brand upgrade Monday, describing it as “a bold new visual identity that aligns with MSU’s position as a top option for prospective students in Minnesota and the five-state region.”

The new branding includes a series of redesigned logos, but Inch says the refresh is more than just a visual update. “More importantly, it unifies our storytelling and messaging to the outside world and supports our strategic priorities,” he said.

The news logos feature warmer and richer purple and gold, an updated suite of secondary colors, and a new font treatment.

The university will also update its messaging as part of the refresh, including a new expanded tagline: “Big ideas. Real-world thinking. Inspired action.”

