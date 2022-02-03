MSU waives application fee for February

Prospective students can apply to Minnesota State University, Mankato for free this month.

The university will waive its $20 application fee for new undergraduate students who apply for admission during the month of February.

The offer is part of a campaign to make it easier for students to apply for college. MSU is also hosting a series of Wednesday night webinars during February that will be recorded and made available online.

Interested parties are invited to complete a free application and have their questions answered at any of the Wednesday information sessions.

“It is important for students to begin the process early and apply for admission as soon as possible, so they have time to complete the financial aid process and find housing,” said Brian Jones, the MSU Director of Admissions. “Waiving the application fee is one way we can reduce barriers to students being successful.”

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR INFORMATION SESSIONS

CLICK HERE TO APPLY TO MSU