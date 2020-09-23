MSU will waive application fees for new students in October

(Mankato, MN) – Students considering a college education at Minnesota State University Mankato can apply for free during the month of October.

As part of College Knowledge Month, the University of Minnesota Mankato will waive new student application fees.

Any new undergraduate students who apply for admission during the month of October will see the $20 application fee waived. College Knowledge Month is a statewide effort to provide students exploring their higher education options.

More information on admission to Minnesota State Mankato is available here.