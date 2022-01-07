MSU’s Hastings will coach in the 2022 Olympics

Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings will join the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team as an assistant coach.

Hastings will coach in the Olympics for the first time at next month’s Winter Games in Beijing.

Hastings and Brett Larson from St. Cloud State will work under head coach David Quinn.

Reports are also circulating that MSU forward Nathan Smith will play on Team USA, but it hasn’t been confirmed.

NEWS: Reporting with @chrismpeters, team and league sources tell @DailyFaceoff these 15 players have been invited to play for Team USA at #Beijing2022 Olympics. List is still fluid, not all have confirmed participation, and @USAHockey is actively adding others. pic.twitter.com/jAdBFDawZO — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2022

Hockey during the Beijing Games is scheduled for February 9 to February 20.