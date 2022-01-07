      Weather Alert

MSU’s Hastings will coach in the 2022 Olympics

Jan 7, 2022 @ 10:14am

Mike Hastings, Minnesota State University Mankato

Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings will join the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team as an assistant coach.

Hastings will coach in the Olympics for the first time at next month’s Winter Games in Beijing.

Hastings and Brett Larson from St. Cloud State will work under head coach David Quinn.

Reports are also circulating that MSU forward Nathan Smith will play on Team USA, but it hasn’t been confirmed.

Hockey during the Beijing Games is scheduled for February 9 to February 20.

