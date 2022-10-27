MSU’s History Department Fall Forum to Examine Historical Perspective of Policing in Minneapolis

Two guest lecturers will examine a historical perspective of policing in Minneapolis next Tuesday.

The presentation, “Overpoliced and Underprotected in Minneapolis,” will be held in Ostrander Auditorium at Minnesota State University, Mankato on November 1.

Yohuru Williams and Michael Lansing, faculty members from the University of St. Thomas will present. Williams is the founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas.



The presentation is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.