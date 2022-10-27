River 105 River 105 Logo

MSU’s History Department Fall Forum to Examine Historical Perspective of Policing in Minneapolis

October 27, 2022 6:30AM CDT
Two guest lecturers will examine a historical perspective of policing in Minneapolis next Tuesday.

The presentation, “Overpoliced and Underprotected in Minneapolis,” will be held in Ostrander Auditorium at Minnesota State University, Mankato on November 1.

Yohuru Williams and Michael Lansing, faculty members from the  University of St. Thomas will present. Williams is the founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas.

The presentation is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.  A reception will follow.

