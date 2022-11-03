Muddy Cow owners bringing new concept to Mankato

The owners of a Twin Cities-based franchise are bringing a new concept to Mankato, including a unique new beer tap system.

Muddy Cow President Patrick Conroy says MC’s Garage will bring a fun atmosphere that embodies Mankato. The menu will focus on burgers and appetizers in a family setting, much like the Muddy Cow franchise.

However, Conroy says the decor and atmosphere will be different in MC’s Garage, which will be located in the former Buffalo Wings & Rings space on Adams St. The new concept will have a blue-collar vibe, highlighted by a huge Cadillac mural coming through the wall of the bar, while tires add to the ambiance.

Another feature that will distinguish MC’s Garage from Muddy Cow will be the “Bottom’s Up” beer tap system. Conroy describes the system as “a magnet on the bottom of the glass and you click in on the tap and it pours from the bottom.” The restaurant will be the only location with the feature. Twenty brews will be on tap.

Conroy said the projected opening for the restaurant is by the end of the year.

MC’s Garage will hire roughly 50 employees.