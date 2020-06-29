Mudslide Closes Highway 68 At Courtland

Highway 68 near Courtland is closed due to a mudslide, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic site.

The closure is at Nicollet County Rd 45, the junction to Courtland.

Crews had been working on repairing a slope that had been damaged from past rains. The same slope appears to have suffered additional damages.

KEYC Chief Meteorologist Mark Tarello said rainfall in the Courtland area from storms Sunday night and Monday morning is estimated at about five inches.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com